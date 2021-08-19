Justice Vidyasagar Kanade sworn in as Maharashtra Lokayukta (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Justice Vidyasagar M Kanade, former Judge of the Bombay High Court was sworn in as the new Lokayukta of Maharashtra on Thursday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Justice Kanade at a brief oath taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Justice Kanade succeeds Justice ML Tahaliyani whose term as Lokayukta ended in August 2020, informed an official release by the Governor's office.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Protocol and Environment Aaditya Thackeray, Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Director General of Police Sanjay Pande, Chief Commissioner of Right to Services Swadhin Kshatriya, Upa Lokayukta Sanjay Bhatia, judges of the Bombay High Court and senior government officers were present.

Principal Secretary to Governor Santosh Kumar read out the Warrant of appointment of Justice Vidyasagar Kanade. The oath taking ceremony started and concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

Justice Kanade (born on 22nd June 1955) started practising in the High Court, Bombay in June 1979.

He worked as Assistant Government Pleader from 1988 to 1990 in Writ Cell. He was a High Court Panel Counsel for Union of India from 1986 to 1989 and 'A' Panel Counsel for the State of Maharashtra from 1992 to 2000. He appeared on behalf of various Government Corporations.

On October 12, 2001 Justice Kanade was elevated as High Court Judge. He was Chairperson of the Governing Council of the Government Law College. Justice Kanade was Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court from December 2, 2015 to December 9, 2015 and again from January 15, 2016 to January 20, 2016.

As a judge of the Bombay High Court, he delivered more than 34,000 judgments. More than 1200 judgments given by him are reported in Law Reports. Justice Kanade was appointed as an Administrator of the Maharashtra Cricket Association from March 11, 2018 to September 15, 2018. (ANI)