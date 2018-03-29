Justice Radhabinod Pal, Rash behari and Netaji are still respected in Japan: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj today addressed the Indian community in Japan. She spoke about the history Japan shares with India. "Japan and India share a strong history. Back when communication wasn't so accessible, even then people travelled from Japan to India. We are also connected by Buddhism. Three names automatically cross our mind when we think of Japan; Justice Radhabinod Pal, Rash behari Bose and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Till date people in Japan have immense respected for these three figures of Indian history, " said Sushma Swaraj.