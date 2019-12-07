Justice loses character if it becomes revenge: CJI Bobde

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on December 7 expressed his concerns over the recent rape incidents in the country. While addressing a gathering in Jodhpur city, he said, "Recent events in country have sparked off the old debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards laxity and eventual time it takes to dispose off criminal matters but, I don't think justice can ever be or ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge."