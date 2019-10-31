Justice delivery system is good, might require some minor changes: CJI Designate Bobde

Chief Justice of India (CJI) designate Sharad Arvind Bobde on Thursday said that the justice delivery system is good in India, it might require some minor changes, including the use of technology like artificial intelligence. He said, "It's a good system, you need to use some other things. There are long term measures and short term measures. Long term measures are legal education, and short term measures are better staffing, better arrangements." Justice Bobde, will become the 47th CJI on November 18 succeeding Justice Ranjan Gogoi.