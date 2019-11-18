Justice Arvind Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office of Chief Justice of India to Justice Bobde at 9.30 am. Outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recommended Justice Bobde, the second senior-most judge of the apex court, as his successor on October 18. The President appointed Justice Bobde as the next CJI with effect from November 18. He will serve as CJI for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.