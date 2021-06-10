'Just a Little Rain': Mumbai's Early Monsoon Shower Floods Social Media With Memes

Mumbaikars braced themselves on June 9 to welcome the first showers of the southwest monsoon, as it arrived two days ahead of its expected arrival date. An Indian Meteorological Department scientist informed that a red alert has been issued in the city. Hours of downpour led to waterlogging on the roads, which resulted in traffic disruption. Mumbai police urged people to not step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against traveling to inundated areas.

.@IMDWeather @RMC_Mumbai has issued a red alert today for Mumbai & adjoining areas. A red alert warning implies disaster management agencies should take action to prevent any rain-related disaster or flooding. Forecast for heavy rainfall throughout the week@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/UKOE8qn4CV — Dipti Singh (@diptivsingh) June 9, 2021

Social media users flooded the platform with hilarious memes, jokes, and one-liners on monsoon and its ruinous nature. In no time, Mumbai rains became a trending topic on Twitter. People left no chance to mock the yearly struggle of every Mumbaikar. Addressing the first showers of Mumbai, a Twitter user wrote that the Maharashtra government will have to update COVID-19 restrictions to include ‘travel by boat.’

One Mumbai resident also shared a fun video to demonstrate how love for rains can wear off when it just refuses to stop pouring.

#MumbaiRains Residents of Mumbai at the start of monsoon rain in city v/s when it keeps pouring for days! pic.twitter.com/yePyl7qe7f — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 9, 2021

Taking a jibe at the weather conditions followed by waterlogging on roads, famous comedian Atul Khatri wrote that ‘spirit of Mumbai’ is here.

The 'Spirit of Mumbai' weather has started..#MumbaiRains — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 9, 2021

Another user tweeted a photo of vada pav and wrote that “rain gods” have arrived in Mumbai.

Finally the Rain Gods have arrived in Mumbai Missing #MumbaiRains The Season of pakora, vadapav Stay safe Mumbai coz it doesnt rain in Mumbai it pours #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/kefjPbB1kw — Vaibhav Purohit (@purohitvaibhav) June 9, 2021

One user even proposed an idea of a perfect ‘vaccine’ for Mumbai rains.

Aam Aadmi Party’s National Joint Secretary Ruben Mascarenhas also took part in the meme fest. He wrote that Mumbai has become a tropical paradise and an open sewer, bothat the same time.

The monsoon transforms Mumbai into a tropical paradise or an open sewer, depending on where one lives.#MumbaiRains — Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) June 9, 2021

Here are some more memes shared by users on the microblogging site.

Sometimes mumbaikars visits sea and sometimes sea visits mumbaikars. #mumbairain — teja main hun (@mark_idhar_h) June 9, 2021

With heavy rains causing disruption in many areas of Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the administration to ensure that the water is drained out at the earliest.

