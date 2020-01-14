"It's just bad", Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on CAA
Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella on Monday voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying what was happening was "sad" and he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant create the next unicorn in India. His comments came while speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan where he was asked about the contentious issue of CAA which grants citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.