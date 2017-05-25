Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool players have some fun time in Australia after friendly against Sydney FC (Photos)

Getty Images.
Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players managed to seal a place in the top four of the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough. The Reds then went to Australia for a one-off friendly against Sydney FC. They won that match 3-0 thanks to goals from Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino.
The match also saw Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman dawn a Liverpool shirt once again and after their match, the Liverpool squad decided to have some fun Down Under.
Liverpool manager Klopp seemed to enjoy himself as he learnt about the life of Australia's first inhabitants. The German was taught how to play didgeridoo and also got to grips with a bullroarer -- an instrument which is played by swinging a small piece of wood on the end of a cord. He also learnt about woomera, which is a device used to throw Aboriginal spears.
While Klopp was busy learning about the Australian culture, the rest of the Liverpool squad went to Taronga Zoo. A few Liverpool players also took a boat ride while some interacted with fans at Bondi Beach. Club legend Gerrard and a number of other players also visited Sydney Children's Hospital to interact with a few fans.
The Liverpool players and Klopp himself certainly did enjoy their post-season trip to Australia and the Reds manager described this trip as 'the most intense football trip'.
"I had no idea how we would come into this game because I never did this - flying 24 hours, going to the hotel, then we had nothing really to do. Some of us got tired; some of us tried to sleep, then you come here another one hour 45 minutes from the hotel. It was the most intense football trip for an away game I ever had," Daily Mail quoted Klopp as saying.
"I had no idea how the players would do it but then I was surprised that obviously they enjoyed the game. I didn't say a lot before the game to be honest but two things I did say were that it would be cool if we could show character and that we love football," he added.
