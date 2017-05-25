Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool players have some fun time in Australia after friendly against Sydney FC (Photos)

Getty Images.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players managed to seal a place in the top four of the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough. The Reds then went to Australia for a one-off friendly against Sydney FC. They won that match 3-0 thanks to goals from Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino.

The match also saw Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman dawn a Liverpool shirt once again and after their match, the Liverpool squad decided to have some fun Down Under.

Liverpool manager Klopp seemed to enjoy himself as he learnt about the life of Australia's first inhabitants. The German was taught how to play didgeridoo and also got to grips with a bullroarer -- an instrument which is played by swinging a small piece of wood on the end of a cord. He also learnt about woomera, which is a device used to throw Aboriginal spears.

