Jurgen Klopp Happy After Liverpool’s ‘Perfect’ Performance Against Arsenal

Anfield: Liverpool brushed aside a hapless Arsenal 4-0 in the Premier League encounter on Sunday night. Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge was enough to seal the three points for the Reds.

Speaking after the match, manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praises on the overall team performance.

“We played an outstanding game against Hoffenheim and today we did the next step. We need to learn we can do things like this every three or four days, otherwise we will have a problem. We wanted to show it today and be spot on from the first second”, he said

“We wanted to show our desire, our greed, our ambitions against a very strong side. We didn’t think about winning the game – we thought about the performance. The performance was perfect and the result is the result of the performance”, he added.

Klopp was asked about first-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. “I told Si yesterday (Saturday). He did not give me a hug and say, ‘That is exactly what I thought we should do’ but I wanted to do it and give him this rest. I wanted to have Loris in this game”, he said.

“He did a lot of good things. He was sometimes too cool but we all need to get used to playing football in close spaces. He did a good job and I am happy with this”, he added.

Klopp confirmed that Mignolet would remain on goal for their next match against Manchester City on September 9.

