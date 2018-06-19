'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' touches Rs 100 crore in India

It's been a good summer for Chris Pratt. After the humongous success of 'Avengers: Infinity War', his next venture 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The news was confirmed in an official release by Universal Pictures International. Globally the film earned $370 million till now. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' released in four languages in India- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film released two weeks ahead of US in India.