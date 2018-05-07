'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' gets an early release date for India

Happy news for Chris Pratt fans, (if he still has any after 'Avengers: Infinity War'. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' will release on June 8 in India, two weeks ahead of US release date. Universal Pictures will release the science-fiction in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in screens around the country.The film will take ahead the plot three years from where the previous one left in 2015.The earlier film casted, Irrfan Khan in pivotal role. Coincidentally, 2018 also marks the 25th anniversary of the first 'Jurassic Park' film which was released in 1993.