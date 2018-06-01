'Jurassic World...' actress feels like kid on its set

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who will soon be seen in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opposite actor Chris Pratt, says she feels like a kid when she is on the movie's set.

"Chris just knows the absolutely most fun thing that can happen in a Jurassic movie. When we are in a scene together, and I see Chris moving, I'd say, 'Guys

Chris' Spidey sense is tingling'.

"He knows what he would want to be watching, and we feel like kids when we're on this movie set. You haven't experienced fun until you have acted opposite Chris Pratt in a 'Jurassic' movie," Howard said in a statement to IANS.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 7 in India.

In the film, directed by J.A. Bayona, Pratt and Howard will reprise their roles from "Jurassic World" as Owen and Claire, respectively. Actor Jeff Goldblum will return as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

The film begins three years ahead of the previous film where the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. The island Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

