Junior Women and Sub-Junior Girls National Wrestling Championships Begins

Over 500 wrestlers from 26 units will take part in the 2021 edition of the Junior Women and Sub-Junior Girls National Wrestling Championships at the flagship Inspire Institute of Sports facility from March 19-21. JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group conglomerate, in collaboration with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is hosting this event.

The competition will see action in 20 weight categories across the 3 days of competition. Each weight class will award a Gold, a Silver and two Bronze medals.

We are pleased that corporates like JSW are coming forward to host the nationals. The IIS facility is very impressive and professionally run, and this will undoubtedly be a very good experience for all the participating wrestlers,” WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

Talking about the decision to host the nationals, Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting at JSW Sports said, “We are confident of providing a world-class competition experience to the girls participating in the competition. The wrestlers here are potential future Olympians and World Champions for the country and we believe it is important for them to have a training and competition environment at par with international standards.”

Among the wrestlers headlining the event would be Cadet World Champion Komal, Youth Olympic Silver medalist Simran from Delhi and former cadet World Championship medalist Sonika Hooda, who will be representing Haryana.

The institute, spread over 42 acres in Bellary, Karnataka, has previously hosted the 3rd Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships and has also been the base for the Boxing Federation of India’s elite men’s and women’s national camps.

Schedule:

Friday 19/03/2021

09:30 – 13:00

Qualifications and Repechages

Cadet – 40, 49, 53 and 61kg

Junior – 50, 59 and 76kg

15:00. – 18:00

Finals and Award Ceremonies

Cadet – 40, 49, 53 and 61kg Junior – 50, 59 and 76kg

Saturday 20/03/2021

09:30 – 13:00

Story continues

Qualifications and Repechages

Cadet – 43, 46, 65 and 69kg Junior – 53, 57, 68 and 72kg

15:00. – 18:00

Finals and Award Ceremonies

Cadet – 43, 46, 65 and 69kg Junior – 53, 57, 68 and 72kg

Sunday 21/03/2021

09:30 – 13:00

Qualifications and Repechages

Cadet – 57 and 73kg Junior – 55, 62 and 65kg

15:00. – 18:00

Finals and Award Ceremonies

Cadet – 57 and 73kg Junior – 55, 62 and 65kg