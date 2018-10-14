Junior men's hockey team receives warm welcome in Delhi after winning silver

The junior men's hockey team of India arrived in New Delhi after it won a silver medal at 8th Sultan of Johor Cup 2018 held in Malaysia. They were welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The team scored 19 goals in the six matches the team played and gave a tough competition to the opponent. One of the players said, "We had new boys with less experience otherwise we could have won gold. Nevertheless we gave a tough fight to the opponent".