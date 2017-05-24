Junior men & women players named for national hockey camps

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday selected 53 men and 37 women players for the junior national camps based on their performances in the recently concluded national championships.

A group of 53 men and 37 women reported to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru on May 24 for a five-week camp that will further identify talent who can represent the country in the junior category for the upcoming international tournaments.

The camp will conclude on June 30 and July 3 for Junior Men and Women teams respectively. With their vision set on the 2020 Junior World Cups, Hockey India is trying to create a strong pool of players for the prestigious event where the boys will defend the coveted title.

"After overwhelming performances by players from across various states in the country, Hockey India's selection committee has named the probables who would be further pruned down to form a Core Group of 33 Junior men and women players respectively on June 3, with an intention to develop a strong pool of players who can go on to represent the country in major tournaments," HI Secretary General Mushtaque Ahmad said.

"Under the purview of Hockey India's High Performance Director David John, the young players will be put through a five-week camp which will focus on basics, strength and conditioning and team building activities before we prune down the group and prepare the teams for upcoming international tournaments."

Core group probables:

Junior Men:

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak (Steel Plant Sports Board), Kamalbir Singh (Hockey Punjab), Tanuj Gulia (Hockey Haryana), Prashant Kumar Chauhan (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Karanjot Singh Mann (Hockey Rajasthan), AS. Sentamizh Arasu (Services Sports Control Board)

Defenders: Suman Beck (Hockey Odisha), Harmanjit Singh (Hockey Punjab), Manish Sharma (Sports Authority of India), Mandeep Mor (Hockey Haryana), Mohd. Faraz (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Kishore Arya (Hockey Delhi), Mandeep (Hockey Chandigarh), Harshdeep Kapoor (Hockey Bhopal), Rahul Shinde (Hockey Maharashtra), Prince (Punjab & Sind Bank), Mohammad Tanveer (Assam Hockey), Pratap Lakra (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha)

Midfielders: Innocent Munda (Steel Plant Sports Board), Varinder Singh (Hockey Punjab), Sunny Malik (Hockey Haryana), Vishal Antil (Hockey Haryana), Yashdeep Siwach (Hockey Haryana), Vishal Singh (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Akshay Avasthi (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Sukhjeet Singh (Hockey Chandigarh), Rabichandra Singh (Manipur Hockey), Harish Mutagar (Hockey Karnataka), Lokesh Bora (Hockey Uttarakhand), Dinachandra Singh (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy)

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra (Steel Plant Sports Board), Rajat Minz (Steel Plant Sports Board), Jai Prakash Patel (Steel Plant Sports Board), Dilpreet Singh (Hockey Punjab), Mohd. Saif Khan (Sports Authority of India), Roshan Kumar ( Sports Authority of India), Abhishek (Hockey Haryana), Iktidar Ishrat (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Shivam Anand (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Rajendra M (Hockey Karnataka), Mohd Alishan (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Sanjay (Hockey Chandigarh), Maninder Singh (Hockey Chandigarh), K. Ibungo Singh (Manipur Hockey), T. Kiron Kumar Singh (Manipur Hockey), Venkatesh Kenche (Hockey Maharashtra), Rahul (Services Sports Control Board), Anand Kumar Bara (Hockey Bihar), Gurshahzad Singh (Hockey Patiala), Ranjit Chand Bhawani (Telangana Hockey), Ramandeep Singh (Hockey Jammu & Kashmir)

Junior Women:

Goalkeepers: Khushboo (Hockey Bhopal), Varjinder Kaur (Hockey Him), Bichu Devi Kharibam (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Chanchal (Hockey Chandigarh)

Defenders: Priyanka (Hockey Haryana), Asmita Barla (Hockey Odisha), Gagandeep Kaur (Hockey Haryana), Manisha Chauhan (Hockey Uttarakhand), Supriya Mundu (Hockey Jharkhand), Mahima Chaudhary (Hockey Haryana), Umra (Hockey Him), Antim (Hockey Him), Ishika Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), M.E. Dhruthi (Hockey Karnataka), Alka Dung Dung (Sports Authority of India)

Midfielders: Suman Devi Thoudam (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Salima Tete (Hockey Jharkhand), Sunita Yadav (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Mariana Kujur (Hockey Odisha), Priyanka Ekka (Hockey Odisha), Manju Chorsiya (Hockey Him), Baljeet Kaur (Hockey Punjab), Jyoti (Association of Indian Universities), Jiwan Kishori Toppo (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha), Sadhna Senger (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Primanjali Toppo (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha)

Forwards: Reet (Hockey Haryana), Sangita Kumari (Hockey Jharkhand), Deepika Soreng (Hockey Jharkhand), Remsiami (Sports Authority of India), Lalrindiki (Hockey Mizoram), Navneet Kaur (Hockey Haryana), Amrinder Kaur (Hockey Haryana), Mumtaz Khan (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Amritpal Kaur (Hockey Chandigarh), Janhabi Pradhan (Hockey Gangpur Odisha), Yogita Bora (Uttar Pradesh Hockey)

