Junior level players will get more opportunities under 'Khelo India': Rajyavardhan Rathore

New Delhi [India] November 24 (ANI): Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday said investment for soft structures will be made under 'Khelo India' initiative and players at the junior level be given more opportunities.

Speaking to media, the Minister said, "Keeping sports in mind, many big decisions have been taken. Investment for soft structures will be done in 'Khelo India' initiative and players at the junior level will get more opportunities."

He added that best talents in the school will be selected and professionals will be invited to run 'Khelo India'.

Earlier in September, Rathore shared his vision about the future of sports in the country under the initiative.

The newly elected Sports Minister described sports as not just about play and playing, but also about acquiring "education of life".

Rathore had highlighted the roadmap to be adopted under the initiative and asked for a more pragmatic approach to be adopted when it comes to sports.

He said, "Khelo India states that it is not just about building stadiums, it is about building a nation."

Rathore also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme of National Talent Search where every year 10,000 athletes will be provided with Rs 5 lakh for eight years, so that parents are not forced to search for sponsorship.

He further said that best Under-17 will be playing in these games, who will later be promoted and encouraged in the Khelo India College games 2018.

The 'Khelo India' programme launched by former Sports Minister Vijay Goel was recently revamped by his successor Rathore.

The Government of India has approved Rs 1,756 crore for a period of three years for the revamping. (ANI)