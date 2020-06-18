What Is Juneteenth? And, Why Is It in the News?

19 June or ‘Juneteenth’ has been celebrated since 1865 by African Americans, that is for over 150 years, as a day to mark the end of slavery. It’s called Juneteenth because it is basically a combination June and Nineteenth and marks the date that last of the confederate states found out about end of slavery in the United States.

But, this year, in the backdrop ‘Black Lives Matter’, this unofficial holiday has gained even more prominence. We break down this significant date in the US history and what it stands to represent as the country fights, once again, for racial equality.

The American Civil War

To understand everything with Juneteenth, we must start with the American Civil War, which went on from 1861 to 1865. It started when 11 southern states seceded from the United States of America and the Confederate States of America.

The major flashpoint, that eventually led to secession and the war, was the sectional difference the two sides had on slavery. While Abraham Lincoln wanted it abolished, the confederate states, whose economy was still largely based on plantations that were dependent on slaves, did not want to end slavery.

So, what happened on 19 June, 1865?

On this day in Galveston, Texas, a Union General read out Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which told the enslaved African Americans that they were free. Texas was the last confederate state to find out about this, two years after Lincoln had signed it.

