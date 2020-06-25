June 25th: Some major events that happened on this day in history

Cricket was introduced to India by British sailors in the 18th century, and the first cricket club was established in 1792. India's national cricket team did not play its first Test match until 25 June 1932 at Lord's in London, becoming the sixth team to be granted test cricket status. 1st edition of the The Diary Of A Young Girl also known as The Diary of Anne Frank got published. Anne Frank's diary was published by her father, Otto Frank. At the end of World War II, he was freed from a Nazi concentration camp and came back to the annex, or secret attic rooms, where his family hid for several years. On this day in the year 1975, Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution because of the prevailing "internal disturbance", the Emergency was in effect from 25 June 1975 until its withdrawal on 21 March 1977. The Rainbow Flag that represents gay pride was first flown at San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade. The original gay pride flag flew at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade celebration on June 25, 1978. Kim Campbell became the first female PM of Canada. In 1988, she became the first female to hold the office of Canadian attorney general and proved instrumental in the movement to increase gun control in Canada.