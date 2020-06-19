June 19th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history

On June 19, 1862, Congress prohibited slavery in all current and future United States territories, and President Lincoln signed the legislation. while Slaves in the District of Columbia were freed on April 16, 1862, and their owners were compensated. Writer Ahmed Salman Rushdie a British Indian novelist and essayist was born on this day. He was born in Bombay and has a British citizenship. Known for blending reality with fiction he wrote Midnight's Children in 1981. The novel won the Booker Prize in 1981. on this day in the year 1966, The Party was founded by Bal Thackeray, the political cartoonist. The party developed from a movement, in Mumbai, which promoted Maharashtrians to be treated specially over the migrants of the city. The current Vice-President of the Indian National Congress was born in New Delhi. He is also the Chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India. APPLE (Airline Passenger Payload Experiment), India's first three-axis stabilised experimental communication satellite, using ARIANE launcher was launched on this day. It is considered an important milestone in India's space programme. It was designed and developed at the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Satellite centre (ISAC) at Bangalore.