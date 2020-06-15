June 15th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history

We track some big events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. On June 15, 1667, the first direct blood transfusion to a human was performed by the physician Jean-Baptiste Denis, when he gave a feverish young man approximately 12 ounces of blood taken from a lamb. The young man recovered quickly. He was a physician of King Louise XIV of France. On June 15, 1775, George Washington, who become the first American president, accepted an assignment to lead the Continental Army. Washington had been managing his family’s plantation and serving in the Virginia House of Burgesses when the second Continental Congress unanimously voted to have him lead the revolutionary army. He had earlier distinguished himself, in the eyes of his contemporaries, as a commander for the British army in the French and Indian War of 1754. ON June 15TH in 1908 Calcutta Stock exchange association was established. it had 150 members. In 1923, the Association became a limited liability concern. In 1980, the exchange was permanently recognized by India's government. on this day in the year 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed National Charter that led to the creation of Boy Scouts of America.