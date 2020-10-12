‘Jumla Govt’: How Khushbu Scoffed at the BJP Before Joining It

Adding to the spate of unexpected events that have defined 2020, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who has always been vocal against the saffron party’s policies, has done a U-turn and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 12 October, after stating she felt “pushed and suppressed” by the Congress.



Sundar spent six years with the Indian National Congress serving as the party spokesperson, before defecting to BJP.





“There might be a change in my party but not in my ideologies. I am more of an activist than a politician,” she said at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Also Read: Actor Khushbu Sundar Quits Congress, May Join BJP

Over the past few years, Sundar has been very critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and has often taken to Twitter to criticise the ruling dispensation. She has not shied away from trolls and on many occasions, responded with snarky memes and retorts.



Here is a look at the number of times the actor-politician slammed the prime minister and the BJP.





Also Read: Why AIADMK Chose EPS As CM Candidate & Can He Win Against DMK?

‘PM Should Speak in Tamil’

Khushbu Sundar has been a popular actor, television presenter and a politician for the past few decades. She is well versed in Hindi but took to Twitter in May to sharply criticise Prime Minister Modi for speaking in the language that many people across the country are not very familiar with.



After Modi’s speech on the announcement of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID relief package, she pointed out that Twitter is an international platform and that the prime minister should speak in Tamil, the oldest language, and not in Hindi.





And by the way ore oru doubt. #PM nethu yendha mozhi le pesunaar? Those who ask why don’t I type in tamil, clowns, Twitter is an international social platform. And if I must type out only in tamil, then #PM should damn speak only Tamil, it being the oldest language, why Hindi? — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) May 13, 2020

She received mixed reactions and among many was actor Gayathri Raghuram who called her a ‘joker.’

Joker, u type tanglish u rather type in Tamil itself. Tanglish is not international platform in social media - twitter. Like Papu like booboo .. PM addressed INDIA not only Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/B1jIQqVHkD — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) May 13, 2020

Also Read: Khushbu Turns Around And Slaps A Man Who Misbehaves At Rally

‘He (Modi) Could’ve Done Better’

On 3 April, about 10 days into the 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to turn off all lights in their homes for 9 minutes and light a candle.

She criticised this announcement stating she was always against Modi’s policies and that “he could have done better.”

I am against the policies of @PMOIndia and his ideologies but I will maintain my respect to the chair he occupies. Whether we like it or not, he is our PM. Respect that..calling him names is not going to help. But @narendramodi ji you could have better. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 3, 2020

‘BJP Has Been Looting People’

In March 2020, during the Women’s Day celebrations Khushbu questioned PM Modi on fuel price hike and his advertisement costs. She pointed out that Modi’s advertisement expenses were skyrocketing to Rs 4,800 crores.

“The BJP government has been looting the people during this coronavirus lockdown. The Modi’s government is a heartless government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel 22 times in 23 days. Why was this done? They have not given any answer,” she had stated.

‘BJP – a Jumla Party’

In April, Kushboo Sundar welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on the admissibility of three documents in the Rafale fighter jet deal as evidence while re-examining the review petitions filed against the SC’s 14 December judgment refusing to order a probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

“This has vindicated our party’s stand. It has proved our ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ charge,” she said at a press conference.

Terming the Centre a ‘jumla’ government, she said the NDA government had failed to fulfil most of the promises made before coming to power in 2014, like the promise to transfer Rs 15 lakh to the bank account of every citizen.

“This says a lot about the ‘niyat’ of the saffron party whose interests are only to serve big industrialists and not the people of the country,” she had said.

Story continues