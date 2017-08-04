July online recruitment activity registers 13% growth over last year: Report

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Online recruitment activities in the month of July registered the highest year-on-year growth rate of 13 per cent, a report said here on Friday.

According to the Monster Employment Index, the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI) sectors continued to exhibit long-term growth chart with a 43 per cent rise over last year. However, demand in the sector moved up by a marginal one per cent month-on-month during the period under review.

The report said the consumer goods, FMCG, food and packaged food sector witnessed a surge of 34 per cent in July from 33 per cent in June.

"India is on the verge of transformation due to digital disruption and implementation of GST as a major economic reform. This has led to a positive trend in online recruitment activity," Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com, Asia Pacific and Middle-East, said in a statement.

"Banking, financial services and insurance sector has moved to a higher growth trajectory owing to digital disruption. However, e-recruitment in manufacturing has continued to be significantly below the corresponding period a year-ago," he added.

The city-wise data revealed that among metros, Kolkata (up 45 per cent) continued to lead the long-term growth.

"Mumbai (up 12 per cent) was the only tier-I city to exhibit double-digit annual growth followed by Hyderabad (up 6 per cent), while annual growth trend in Delhi-NCR (down 4 per cent) exhibited the steepest decline," the report said.

"Chennai (down 2 per cent) continued to hover below the corresponding period a year ago, while Bangalore (up 3 per cent) continued to grow at the same annual growth rate as June 2017. Baroda (up 33 per cent) followed by Ahmedabad (up 16 per cent) recorded some of the steepest y-o-y growth," it added.

The Monster Employment Index, which was launched in May 2010 with data collected since October 2009, is a broad and comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity in India conducted by Monster India.

