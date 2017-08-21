Julian Draxler: Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea?

Julian Draxler had been linked with a move to the English Premier League for years, and yet a transfer never materialised, with the Germany international eventually ending up in Paris after a switch was completed in January.

All was going well with that move, with Draxler settling in well enough and showing more than a few glimpses of his undoubted talent.

This new season was expected to be one where Draxler would really blossom into the player everyone believes he can be, only for PSG's world record transfer for Neymar to put a spanner in the works.

Add the possibility of Kylian Mbappe coming to PSG as well, and Draxler's future at the French club starts to look bleak.

As a result, L'Equipe first broke a story, saying PSG are willing to offload Draxler in the summer transfer window, for what is a snip in this current market – £32 million.

Arsenal, of course, were the team to be thought to be the most interested, with Arsene Wenger's team constantly linked with a move for Draxler over the years.

Each transfer window, there would be numerous stories of an Arsenal move for Draxler, and there was one point when Wenger even made a bid for the German, only for the offer to be knocked back with Arsenal then not willing to meet the asking price.

Other Premier League sides have also been linked in the past and also now, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all reportedly showing an interest.

You can understand why all of these clubs would be interested.

Chelsea lack squad depth and any international player at £32 million nowadays is a bargain.

Liverpool could lose Philippe Coutinho and Draxler could turn out to be a great replacement.

Manchester United have been after a player who can play out wide all summer, and while Draxler isn't an out and out winger, he will definitely add more creativity and goals to Jose Mourinho's side.

Arsenal, if they were to lose Alexis Sanchez, will see Draxler as a great replacement and even otherwise, he is the kind of player that Wenger's men could use to add more cutting edge in the final third.

Now, the price isn't going to be a problem for any Premier League club, let alone the big four. So, the question will be which team will make the firmest move and which side will be able to convince Draxler that his future is best served playing for them.

You feel, at that price, any club that gets Draxler could end up getting a bargain, with the German having the potential to be the signing of the summer.

