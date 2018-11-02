Juhi Chawla walks down memory lane as 'My Brother Nikhil' turns 13

It's been 13 years since the release of 'My Brother... Nikhil', and Bollywood veteran Juhi Chawla said that she was grateful to star in the movie. In her emotional tweet on Friday, she went down the memory lane and said that it was a "special film". She called it a film which is relevant till date and the one that touches the heart. 'My Brother Nikhil' is a 2005 Indian film set in the backdrop of Goa, where a man Nikhil Kapoor (Sanjay Suri) is diagnosed with AIDS. The movie is set between 1987 and 1994-- the time when AIDS awareness was considerably low in India. In the movie, a champion swimmer, Nikhil's life goes in for a spin after he was diagnosed with AIDS. His removal from the swimming team and being ousted from his own house by his parents portrayed the lack of knowledge the Indian society had in the late 1980s. Juhi played the character of Anamika, Nikhil's sister, while the role of Sanjay Suri's boyfriend was played by Purab Kohli (Nigel) in the film.