Juggy D teams up with Rishi Rich again

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Singer Juggy D has collaborated with producer Rishi Rich once again, this time for a single titled "Get down". Rapper IKKA is also part of the song.

"It's been an amazing vibe... having IKKA on it is great, it mixes our UK flavour with the Indian rap scene," Juggy D said in a statement.

"Get down" released on VYRL Originals on Monday.

"Working with Juggy D once again on this track alongside IKKA has been great," Rishi said.

Juggy D and Rishi had earlier worked on songs like "Dance with you" and "Hum tum".

IKKA shared: "When I first heard the track that Rishi Rich and Juggy D had created, I knew I had to be a part of the collaboration.. It was an amazing experience working with the two people that inspired me while growing up."

The music video has been perfectly shot in tandem with the soundtrack and adds the grungy and raw sounds of the production, vocals and the rap.

"At VYRL Originals, it is our constant endeavour to bring interesting collaborations and differentiated content for the consumers. 'Get down' is a great example of a three-way collaboration between the super talented Juggy D, Rishi Rich and IKKA," said Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group, India and South Asia and EMI Records India.

