'Judwaa 2' team wraps up first shoot schedule in London

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): After commencing its shoot on a high note in February, 'Judwaa 2' has finally wrapped up their first schedule of shooting in London. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their Twitter handle and shared the wrap pictures. He captioned the photo, "It's a wrap of the #LondonSchedule for team #Judwaa2! London, you'll be missed! ?#DavidDhawan @Varun_dvn #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala."

Rajpal Yadav, who is a part of the movie also shared some photos and captioned them, "It's a #London schedule wrap for #Judwaa2 . Great shoot, amazing team & what a tasty way to finish the schedule. @NGEMovies @Varun_dvn."

In one, Varun Dhawan can be seen cutting a cake with his dad, while in other photo the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is hugging Rajpal Yadav as Senior Dhawan feeds cake to Yadav. The next schedule happens to be in Mumbai. The movie will feature Varun Dhawan playing the dual character of Raja and Prem along side with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, 'Judwaa 2' is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The flick is slated to release on September 29. (ANI)