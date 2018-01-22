Judge Loya death: CJI Misra-led bench to hear probe pleas today

The Supreme Court today will hear pleas filed by three petitioners seeking a SIT probe into the alleged mysterious death of CBI judge Justice BH Loya. The petitions for an independent investigation will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud. Maharashtra-based journalist Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed the pleas into the death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and BJP president Amit Shah.