Judge Bhandari says UN member states are reposing greater confidence in ICJ

The Hague, Jan 11 (IANS) UN member-states are reposing greater confidence and faith in the functioning of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) than ever before, Judge Dalveer Bhandari has said

He was speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony at the Peace Palace here on his re-election for a fresh term from 2018-2026.

During his address at the event, Judge Dalveer Bhandari conveyed gratitude for the wholehearted support received in the elections and emphasised on the need for greater mutual cooperation and goodwill with increased global interdependence.

Speaking on the objectives and importance of the ICJ, he said: "The work of the court is increasing day by day which shows that member states are now reposing much greater confidence and faith in the functioning of the court than ever before."

He urged all countries to make serious efforts in ensuring that peace is not disturbed in any part of the world and appealed to UN member nations to accelerate its efforts in ensuring peace and amity worldwide.

Rajamony, on behalf of the Government of India, thanked everybody for the overwhelming support extended to the candidature of Justice Bhandari.

The Ambassador described this as reflection of the worldwide respect and affection for the Indian people and acknowledgement of India as the largest democracy in the world with a sound Constitution and robust legal system which ensures justice for its 1.3 billion people in every nook and corner of the country. He said the personal credentials of Judge Bhandari and his qualities of head and heart also played a major role in his re-election.

Acting Mayor of the City of The Hague Rabin Baldewsingh, Marten Van den Berg, Director General of Foreign Economic Relations of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in The Hague and prominent members of the Indian community attended the reception.

--IANS

vsc/dg