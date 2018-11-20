Jude Law wasn't nervous while playing Dumbledore

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Jude Law says he was not nervous to essay the role of Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald".

In an interview to IMDb, the actor, who essays young Dumbledore in the film, said he enjoyed being part of the movie, read a statement.

"I wasn't even thinking about the pressure! I was thrilled and excited because while my children were growing up I read them Harry Potter books and went with them to see the films," Law said.

"I am a huge fan of the Potter series, and to suddenly be in it was wonderful. Once you get in the character, there were so many references and David told me we are not trying to recreate the 110 old Dumbledore, so we looked together at the character and I felt so free," he added.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the "Harry Potter" films. The first part "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" came out in 2016.

With the franchise, J.K Rowling went back in time to introduce a thriving world of magic, magical creatures and wizards in New York.

It brought forward new characters like Tina, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler).

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" takes forward the story, bringing a more darker and complex view of the world and sets the foundation of the events leading to the universe of the popular "Harry Potter" world. The Warner Bros project released in India on November 16.

Along with exploring a complex storyline and setting pace for the future, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" also goes back in the past and tells the story of Dumbledore and Grindelwald bond.

Talking about working with Law, Redmanyne said: "The first scene that I did with Jude is where Dumbledore is revealed, he managed to capture in one look all the qualities about Dumbledore. He managed to put together the gravitas, the playfulness, in one look. All I could say was he is a bloody good actor."

