JuD chief Hafiz Saeed intensifies action post release from house arrest

Post his release from house arrest in November last year, Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has intensified his political activities. He has attended and presided over several rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujaranwala and Muridke, spewing venom against both the United States and Israel. Thousands of JuD supporters gathered in Rawalpindi on December 29 to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. On January 2, hundreds of demonstrators supporting charities linked to Hafiz Saeed staged a protest in Lahore against Pakistan's plans to seize control of the organisations. The government detailed its plans for the takeover of Saeed's two charities, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation. United States has labelled JuD and FIF "terrorist fronts" for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group Saeed founded in 1987 and which Washington and India blame for the 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.