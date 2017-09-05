JuD Chief Abdul Rehman Makki pledges to intensify'jihad against India in Valley'

Jamaat Ud Dawa (JuD) Chief Abdul Rehman Makki pledged to intensify'jihad against India in the Kashmir Valley'. Makki made these remarks while delivering a speech at the "Shohda-e-Kashmir" conference held at Al-Daawa Model School in Lahore. While addressing a gathering, he said their main purpose is to free Kashmir and remove Indian Army from the region. He added that Pakisatn could not come out with a solution in 70 years but now jihad will bring a solution. Makki added that nobody can stop jihad and they will spread it. "Aaj mujaahid khada h khoon dene ke liye....azada-e-Kashmir ki taarikh ko anjaam tak pahuchaane mein." Makki used the occasion to confirm the formation of the Milli Muslim League (MML) by the JuD.