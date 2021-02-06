JP Nadda Targets West Bengal CM at Launch of ‘Poriborton Yatra’

At the launch of the Poribortan Yatra on Saturday, 6 February, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda took a jibe at the West Bengal Chief Minister and said that the people of the state will bid ''tata'' to Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after this year’s Assembly elections.

"Poribortan Yatra begins here. It is a change of not only the government but also of thinking," JP Nadda said while flagging off the march in Nabadwip.

“Mamata di formed government 10 years back by swearing on ‘Ma Mati Manush’. In 10 years, ‘Ma’ (mother) was looted, ‘Mati’ (soil) was disrespected and ‘Manush’ (humans) wasn’t protected,” he added.

He said that only TMC workers have benefited in West Bengal in the name of development and said that the TMC government had betrayed people of the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to give Bengal everything. But Mamata 'chahi na, chahi na, chahi na' (We don’t need it). She says 'hobe na' (won't happen) for everything. Why? Everything will happen after the month of May," JP Nadda said, reported news agency ANI.

Nadda reportedly claimed that Banerjee was running a "government of tyranny" and was endangering the lives of the common people.

“What government is this? A government of tyranny? Around 130 of our people have been killed, over 300 people have been attacked. This government will have to go. When they can attack even us, I can understand the condition of the common people in West Bengal,” he said.

He and Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh also had lunch with farmers during 'Krishok Surokha Saha-Bhoj' program in Malda.

The BJP chief's rally in Bengal came on a day when farm unions across India called for a three-hour nationwide Chakka Jam programme, in a bid to block the major arterial stretches across the country.

When the BJP planned to organise a Rath Yatra (chariot) from different parts of Bengal, the incumbent Trinamool Congress alleged that the saffron brigade was trying to fuel communal flare-ups in the state before the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Story continues

The grand BJP roadshow was attended by party workers, shouting slogans and showering flower petals on the BJP national president who stood on the decorated vehicle.

(With ANI inputs)

