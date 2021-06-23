JP Nadda pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Photo: Dr Jitendra Singh Twitter)

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda paid tribute to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, and said that he dedicated his entire life to the nation.

"For the unity-integrity of India by taking the concept of cultural nationalism, who dedicated his whole life to the name of the nation. Tribute to the founder of Jana Sangh, the great patriot, revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, on his martyrdom day!" the BJP chief tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said the leader's efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first President.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as a "detainee" on June 23, 1953. (ANI)