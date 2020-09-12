JP Nadda offers prayers at Patna's Badi Patan Devi Temple, launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' poll campaign

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar on Saturday morning visited the Badi Patan Devi Temple here. He offered prayers and performed an aarti during his visit to the temple.



Nadda also called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls, as per sources. Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and Bhupendra Yadav accompanied Nadda for the meeting.

Nadda also launched the BJP's poll campaign 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' as well as its campaign song and slogan 'Jan Jan Ki Pukar, Aatmanirbhar Bihar' for the upcoming elections in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)



