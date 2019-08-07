JP Nadda, Mulayam Singh pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president JP Nadda paid his last respect to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, at her residence on Wednesday. Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav also paid his tribute to Sushma in Delhi. SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav got emotional after paying tribute to senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. She died on Tuesday night at the age of 67, due to cardiac arrest. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).