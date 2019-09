Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda met veteran cricketer Rahul Dravid at latter's residence in Bengaluru. The meeting was a part of Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign, 'Sampark Se Samarthan Abhiyan'. Dravid, also known as "Mr Dependable", is among five Indians to be inducted in ICC's Hall of Fame. He had a huge role in shaping the future of Indian cricket as the head coach of India A and India U19 teams.