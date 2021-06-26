JP Nadda calls meeting of senior BJP leaders today, Shah to participate

BJP President JP Nadda (File PIC)

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has called a meeting of senior party functionaries here at the party headquarters at 11 am today, said sources.

According to the sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the meeting.

It is to mention that Nadda is likely to make a visit to Tripura to resolve issues in the BJP-IPFT alliance.

This comes soon after BJP's ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader and minister of Tribal Welfare department in the state government, Mevar Kumar Jamatia's visited the national capital to rework intricacies of the alliance.

Jamatia has met the BJP chief who has reportedly assured that during his impending visit to the state all issues will be resolved for smoother functioning of the alliance, sources in the IPFT stated.

Earlier, BJP's National General Secretary BL Santhosh had visited Tripura and collated feedback from ministers, MLAs and MPs on the state of affairs.

Also with Cabinet expansion likely, sources in the IPFT said that they would want to have one of the four Cabinet seats lying vacant. At present, IPFT has 8 MLAs in the House.

BJP leadership in the state, however, believes that IPFT has nothing to lose by staying with the BJP.

BJP had stormed to power in the State after dethroning the Communist government of Manik Sarkar in the 2018 assembly polls. In the ruling coalition in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, BJP has 36 MLAs and eight of the IPFT. (ANI)