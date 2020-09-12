JP Nadda calls on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, discusses poll seat-sharing: Sources

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda at the former's residence here, and both the parties discussed seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, as per sources from Janata Dal-United (JDU).

While the Chief Minister and Lalan Singh represented JDU, JP Nadda, Sushil Modi, and Bhupendra Yadav represented BJP. In the meeting, they also held a discussion on Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan.

According to JDU sources the party is is understood to have expressed its desire to contest more seats in Bihar. On behalf of JDU, Chirag Paswan also expressed his displeasure to JP Nadda.

According to sources, JDU discussed its new partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) HAM(S) party.

It was agreed between the BJP and JDU that seats should be announced as soon as possible to ensure better coordination.

Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.

Meanwhile, Nadda earlier today offered prayers at the famous Patan Devi temple here. (ANI)

