JP Nadda arrives in Himachal's Bilaspur, receives warm welcome

BJP National President JP Nadda arrives at Bilaspur. (Photo/ANI)

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party chief JP Nadda on Sunday arrived in Bilaspur to meet party workers here on Sunday.

According to BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, Nadda will stay in Vijaypur today.

"Hearty welcome to the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji on his arrival at Bilaspur in Devbhoomi Himachal. There is amazing enthusiasm among all the workers and public of the state due to your arrival," Kashyap tweeted.

Nadda received a warm welcome on his arrival in Bilaspur. Several party workers raised slogans praising him.

On Monday, the BJP chief will go to Kullu-Manali where he will inspect the new Atal tunnel and attend a party meeting.

On June 6, Nadda will pay floral tributes on the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kullu. (ANI)