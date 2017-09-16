JP Duminy Retires From Tests to Focus on Limited-Overs Cricket

New Delhi: South Africa’s middle-order batsman JP Duminy has retired from first-class and Test cricket with immediate effect. In a statement released by Cricket South Africa on his behalf, Duminy said that after long deliberation he has deiced to quit longer format of the game.

“After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test match cricket with immediate effect. I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the WSB Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches overs the past 16 years. It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish,” Duminy said.

“Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the WSB Cape Cobras. In recent years I have been privileged to be a senior member and custodian of a special team environment and culture which has made me very proud,” he added.

Duminy also said that he will focus on limited-overs cricket, besides being open for mentor’s role in the domestic circuit.

“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras, along with attending to my young family, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding. I will however not be lost to first-class cricket; I have offered my services to the WSB Cape Cobras and the coaching staff as a mentor/consultant and will be involved as they see fit. There are many talented youngsters coming through our domestic system and I would love to help where I can. I’ve had the privilege of working with the squad in this role over the last two weeks and I have thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

Duminy has played 46 Tests for South Africa and has 2103 runs against his name. During South Africa’s tour of England, he was dropped after the first Test at Lord’s. The left-hander managed to score 15 and two in that Test.