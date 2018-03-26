Journalists protest outside Press Club of India demanding action against assault

Journalists staged protest outside Press Club of India in the national capital on Monday. They opposed the manhandling of journalists by police. They gathered in protest against two separate incidents of manhandling of journalists by the police. The protestors were carrying placards that read: "We demand immediate and exemplary action! Book those guilty of attacking journalists." They also raised slogans against police and demanded immediate action. At JNU's student protest, a group of police women were spotted beating up a photojournalist on March 24.