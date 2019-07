Journalists' Guild writes open letter to Ekta Kapoor, to boycott Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India has decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut after she lashed out at a journalist during a promotional event. Kangana was promoting her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' along with the actor Rajkummar Rao. During the event, she accused a journalist of running a "smear campaign" against her. Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India had written an open letter to the producer of the film, Ekta Kapoor and had asked to condemn the incident. Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had tweeted that Kangana will not apologise for the incident. She tweeted, "Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko, magar woh tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi ... just wait and watch, tumne galat insaan se maafi mangi hai..."