Journalists Barkha, Bahar Dutt Lose Father to COVID-19

SP Dutt, a former Air India official and father to journalists Bahar and Barkha Dutt passed away on Tuesday, 27 April, after losing the battle to COVID-19.

Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform of his demise.

“The kindest, loveliest man I have ever known, my father, Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us,” Barkha tweeted.

The kindest, loveliest man I have every known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us pic.twitter.com/ZUDwoa1LDa — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 27, 2021

“My father's last words to me were: ‘I’m choking, treat me’ – to all the doctors at Medanta, nurses, ward staff, security guards, ambulance drivers, my gratitude for trying so hard. My father loved to invent things, make trains, planes and, of course, his grandchildren,” she added.

Fondly remembering her father, Barkha further said: “I’d like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings, than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report COVID on the ground and give voice to those who don’t have one (sic).”

SP Dutt was admitted to Medanta Hospital on 21 April.

Struggle During Hospitaliosation

The day SP Dutt was hospitalised, both Barkha and Bahar had taken to Twitter to narrate the difficulties they faced – right from getting an ambulance to oxygen supply.

“After filming a zillion such images across cities, I took a picture of an ambulance at my home as we hospitalised dad. With all my privilege it was tough to find one. But it’s cylinder didn’t work. Now in safe hands at Medanta and praying. Thanks for all your wishes (sic),” she had said.

After filming a zillion such images across cities, today I took a picture of an ambulance at my home, as we hospitalised dad. With all my privilege it was tough to find one & finally it’s cylinder didn’t work. Now in safe hands at Medanta and praying. Thanks for all your wishes pic.twitter.com/JafYsTJti6 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 21, 2021

Bahar Dutt later tweeted how they were struggling for oxygen supply for her father.

“This is my father he can fix anything in the house. Right now, he can’t breathe. I can’t fix his lungs. We didn’t get an ambulance with oxygen, so his condition worsened on way to hospital am angry but how do we fix our broken system?” she had tweeted.

My heart breaks and so many hearts must be broken across India , the ones I report on every day and now the news comes home https://t.co/6rqhyfMkM0 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 22, 2021

request to @DelhiPolice & to police in other cities, do not put up random barricades to check people , it’s slowing down ambulances. Today as I rode with my father in the only ambulance we could get ( a one man crew with a faulty oxygen mask) we were repeatedly stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/TxqNkfadvb — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 21, 2021

Condolences Pour on

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he was saddened by the demise.

V v sad to hear that Barkha. My heartfelt condolences. God bless his soul. https://t.co/h7CqIzVxQb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 27, 2021

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to condole the demise and said that “there is no greater pain than to lose a parent”.

Former J&K CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, too, took to Twitter express condolences.

Several others from the journalistic fraternity too expressed condolences.

Deepest condolences. May you and @bahardutt find the strength to cope. Can’t imagine how tough the past few days must have been for you. Terribly sorry. — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 27, 2021

So sorry for your loss @BDUTT!! You have been a fighter and I know you you will fight out this tragedy as well. May he rest in eternal peace, and may God give you and @bahardutt strength to bear this loss. https://t.co/oGdD8zWb1w — Furquan Moharkan (@imFmoharkan) April 27, 2021

Really sorry to hear this. My thoughts and condolences. — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) April 27, 2021

