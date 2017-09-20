Journalist hacked to death while covering clash between two political groups

A journalist named Santanu Bhowmik was hacked to death on Wednesday in Mandwai of West Tripura district when he was covering a clash between Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Tripura Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad (TUGMP) which is a tribal wing of ruling Communist Party of India (CPIM). Following the murder, many journalists held protest outside Tripura CM's residence against the barbaric incident. Speaking about the shameful incident, a protestor journalist Jayanta Bhattacharya said it was an act of cowardice by IPFT. Information and Culture Minister of Tripura Bhanu Lal Saha said this is the first such incident in the state that a journalist has been attacked and murdered while reporting a clash. The deceased had several cut marks in his head. Though the real murderers have not been identified but it is alleged that IPFT supporters were behind the heinous crime.