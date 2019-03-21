Josh Brolin sends out Holi wishes to his fans

The fervour of Holi has now hit Hollywood! So much so that actor Josh Brolin, popularly known for playing Thanos in Marvel's Avengers film series, sent out wishes to his fans with a colour-soaked picture, which shows him going all out to celebrate the fun festival. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture which features him along with writer Gregory David Roberts. The duo can be seen drenched in colours, posing for a happy picture. The photo is from Brolin's trip to India in 2013 when he had witnessed the festival of colours first hand. He captioned the post as, "Happy Holi Day! India 2013. #withshantaram." Fans seemed super-excited about Brolin's Holi throwback photo and couldn't stop gushing over it. The comment section is full of Thanos references and people wishing the actor on the occasion of Holi.