Jos Buttler had a naked moment while watching the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant (Watch video)

The Indian Premier League final last night was a gripping match, but it seems nobody jumped with so much joy as did England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Jos Buttler could not play the IPL final for his team Mumbai Indians but he surely supported them wholeheartedly. He watched the match from his home and apparently the joy of winning got better of him and made him show more than he wanted probably. Jos Buttler who was not dressed for the occasion leaped with joy when his team Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL final to clinch the title for the third time and had a naked moment in his enthusiasm.

Jos Buttler, was watching the match a little too comfortably and had a Saawariya moment like Ranbir Kapoor. He was in a towel and when Pune lost to Mumbai by 1 run he jumped with joy forgetting that he was wrapped only in a towel. Forgetting that he was being filmed, it was only a blob of blue mark that protected his modesty. The video was posted on his Instagram account. The match was a grueling one and Jos Buttler’s enthusiasm after winning was understandable as at one time Mumbai Indians looked as if they have lost the game. They set a target of 130 for Rising Pune Supergiant and the match looked an easy win for the Steve Smith and MS Dhoni’s side. However, with Mitchell Johnson’s amazing spell Mumbai Indians made a comeback to the game and ensured that they get the IPL trophy this time round too. IPL 2017 Final: Twitterati supports MS Dhoni as Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant battle it out today!





The Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians won the match by only one run, becoming the most successful team of the IPL as they have won the cup three times. Steve Smith made 50 out of 51 balls but could not lead his team Rising Pune Supergiant to victory.