Jorhat girl to participate in World Martial Arts Games-2017

Jorhat (Assam) [India], Aug.26 (ANI): Sixteen-year-old Preety Sarkar from Rai Bahadur Lane, Jorhat, recently won a gold medal at the Second National Martial Arts Games, NMAG held in May 2017 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium and has been selected to represent in the Indian Team for the upcoming 11th 'World Martial Arts Games-2017' at Florida, USA in September, 2017 in under 45 kg weight category.

Sarkar started martial arts since 2014 under her father Bhaskar Sarkar, who is a senior Taekwondo instructor from Jorhat and have received her 1st Dan Back belt in the year 2014 under her father. Sarkar won her maiden medal (Silver) in the Sun-Jr Cadet in the year 2015 in the state-level inter-district Taekwondo tournament.

Encouraged by the medal, Preety, from that year onward started to focus more on martial arts to achieve a gold medal and thus succeeded in late 2015 State Level Inter-district Championship. Preety in her kitty has now 6 gold medals (state level) and another six gold medals (National Level) and besides some silver and bronze medals on her belt so far.

Presently doing class XI (Arts) at Jorhat College, Preety Sarkar always dream of winning a medal for the state and for her country. The craze for medal made her able to balance between her studies and martial arts. She is now busy preparing for the upcoming International Tournament. Deep inside her mind was to compete on the floor and to win a medal for her country. As she was itching for winning a medal, Preety Sarkar started practicing hard along with her father everyday at her father's club called Adarsh Nagar Taek-won-do club, Dewal Road, Jorhat. She spent 7-8 hrs everyday for practicing.

Recently, Virendra Mittal, Deputy Commissioner, Jorhat handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000 (Rupees Fifty thousand) given by State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) for Students and Youth Welfare, Assam to Preety Sarkar on August 19, 2017. As Preety Sarkar belongs to a poor family, many organizations, NGOs, Clubs, individuals, M.P. and M.L.A. Jorhat, teachers association of Jorhat College, etc have forward and contributed in cash for her trip to Florida.

An Indian Taek-won-do contingent comprising 12 players along with supporting staffs are leaving for Florida, USA on the first week of September, 2017 where the tournament will commence on September 6 and end on September 10. (ANI)