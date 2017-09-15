Jorge Wilstermann beat River Plate, eye Libertadores semis

Cochabamba (Bolivia), Sep 15 (IANS) Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann edged closer to a berth in the Copa Libertadores semifinals after beating Argentina's River Plate 3-0 in their quarter-final first leg tie here.

Edward Zenteno struck early for the hosts at the Felix Capriles stadium before Gilbert Alvarez and Cristhian Machado netted in the second half on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency..

The return leg will be played at River's Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires next Thursday.

Jorge Wilstermann's only appearance in the Copa Libertadores semifinals was a 4-1 to Brazil's Flamengo in the 1981 tournament. River Plate have won South America's top club competition three times.

The winner of the Copa Libertadores will earn a berth at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in December.

