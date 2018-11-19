Jordan, Munteanu fight scenes were musical: 'Creed II' director

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Director Steven Caple Jr. says fight scenes between Michael B. Jordan and Florian Munteanu while shooting "Creed II" seemed musical.

"Creed II" is a sports drama film, which will release in India on November 30.

"Mike and Florian were so good at the boxing scenes, that you forgot what they were going through to get there. Remember, this is the opposite of actual boxing, where every punch has a consequence and emotion behind it," Caple Jr. said in a statement.

"While Mike and Florian were always trying to be in tune with that realism, they were also trying to memorise the choreography, know where the camera was, and time their punches to make sure they're in each other's faces - while, of course, avoiding connecting. So, it was like a dance. It felt like a musical," he added.

The director says it "was tough and hard on them".

"They gave me their all. A lot of punches were thrown -- and a few did connect. I owe Mike and Florian because I told them that every time a punch slipped through and hit them, I'd take a few myself. I think I owe Mike three punches, and Florian nine. But Florian doesn't count because he's so big he can eat punches."

"Creed II" is a sequel to "Creed" and the eighth instalment in the "Rocky" film series. It also stars Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia.

Stallone and Lundgren are reprising their roles of Rocky and Drago from the film "Rocky IV".

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first franchise of "Creed", returns as an executive producer on "Creed II".

The film, being brought to India by Warner Bros Pictures, follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 30 years prior.

