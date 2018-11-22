Jonas Blue set for maiden India showcase

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) British DJ, songwriter and record producer Jonas Blue will be hosted for his debut India showcase by the Sunburn Arena here on December 13.

Known for his dance/pop sensibilities, he will perform at Universal Square, High Street Phoenix, Mumbai.

Blue has been on constant tours around the world since the release of his trop-house take on Tracy Chapman's classic song "Fast Car".

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement: "Jonas Blue enjoys a robust following in India and has always wished to tour the subcontinent. We are extremely delighted to curate his first ever India tour and bring his wide spanning hits to the local audiences.

"The tour is our endeavour to reach out to a more diverse audience and offer a world class music experience."

Blue said in a statement, "I wanted it to be special the first time I came to India, this felt like a special show with some other great acts and it was on my list of countries to visit this year so had to get the show in before the end of the year!

"I am really looking forward to enjoying the local culture and food and also visiting the Taj Mahal! I always try and make my shows special and unique, the Indian fans can look forward to some fresh exclusive tunes and brand new visuals."

